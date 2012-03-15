Exporters lead Japan's Nikkei higher as yen weakens

* Nikkei extends rally, up 0.9 pct * Soft yen a boon to struggling Japanese exporters * Sharp underperforms after top management change TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average rose on Thursday, extending the previous session's rally which helped the index close above 10,000 for the first time in seven months, as exporters advanced on the back of a weaker yen. The yen, which plumbed a fresh 11-month low of 84.16 yen to the dollar, was likely to offer Japanese exporters some relief after suffering from a strong currency for a number of years and supply chain disruptions following last year's massive earthquake and Thai floods. Foreign investors are lapping up Japanese stocks after the Bank of Japan announced a surprise easing last month and as global liquidity improved after the European Central Bank injected funds, while local funds are selling to book profits before their financial year ends on March 31, traders said. Toyota Motor Corp climbed 2.4 percent, Mazda Motor Corp surged 4.6 percent, Honda Motor Co gained 2.7 percent and Canon Inc rose 3.4 percent. Sharp Corp underperformed, down 2.6 percent after Japan's biggest maker of liquid crystal displays named its global operations head Takashi Okuda as president to turn around the company as it faces a record annual loss. The Nikkei was up 0.9 percent to 10,144.61, while the broader Topix rose 0.9 percent to 864.44. "Domestic institutional investors are not going to wait until the very last minute to take profits before their book-closing but the huge amount of buying from foreign investors is keeping demand strong," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust. Foreign investors continued their net buying of Japanese equities for the 11th straight week, although their purchases slowed to 87 billion yen for the week through March 10 from 164.4 billion yen in the previous week, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed. The Nikkei was deep in "overbought" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 78.8, and outside the upper band of the Bollinger Bands, indicating a pullback could be ripe. "You could look at certain technical indicators and say that the market is overheated but now is not really the time to be looking at such charts ... The market is moving in tandem with the weaker yen and the stronger dollar is backed up by the improvement in the U.S. economy," Fukunaga said. He expected the dollar to hit an upside resistance against the yen early next week and therefore the Nikkei to take a break from the rally. After a 17-percent battering in 2011, the Nikkei has been rallying on a break-neck pace this year, up 20 percent, lifted by a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary policy by global central banks that have sent investors back into risk assets. Stock valuations on the Nikkei at the Wednesday close imply a five-year earnings-per-share compound annual growth rate for the index as a whole of 1.5 percent, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That means the market is pricing the index as if EPS growth will be 1.5 percent every year over that five-year period, on a compound basis. It was up from 0.9 percent late last week and minus 0.8 percent in January. Implied five-year EPS CAGR on S&P 500 is 4.2 percent.