Japan's Nikkei gains on exporters as yen softens

* Nikkei extends rally, up 0.4 pct * Soft yen a boon to struggling exporters * Sharp underperforms after top management change By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average rose on Thursday, extending the previous session's rally that helped the index close above 10,000 for the first time in seven months, as exporters advanced on the back of a weaker yen. The yen, which plumbed an 11-month low of 84.187 yen to the dollar, is likely to offer some relief for Japanese exporters, who have been pressured by a strong currency for several years, as well as supply chain disruptions after last year's massive earthquake and widespread flooding in Thailand. Foreign investors are lapping up Japanese stocks after the Bank of Japan announced a surprise easing last month and as global liquidity improved after the European Central Bank injected funds, while local funds are selling to book profit before their financial year ends on March 31, traders said. By the midday break, the Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 10,091.19 after trading as high as 10,152.96, an eight-month peak, before investors cashed in gains. "Domestic institutional investors are not going to wait until the very last minute to take profit before their book-closing, but the huge amount of buying by foreign investors is keeping demand strong," said Investrust Chief Executive Hiroyuki Fukunaga. Foreign investors continued their net buying for an 11th straight week, although their purchases slowed to 87 billion yen ($1.04 billion) for the week through March 10 from 164.4 billion yen in the previous week, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed. The Nikkei was deep in "overbought" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 77.7, and outside the upper band of the Bollinger Bands, indicating a pullback could be ripe. "You could look at certain technical indicators and say that the market is overheated, but now is not really the time to be looking at such charts ... The market is moving in tandem with the weaker yen and the stronger dollar is backed up by improvement in the U.S. economy," Fukunaga said. Fukunaga forecast the dollar to hit upside resistance against the yen early next week, prompting the Nikkei to take a break from the rally. HELPING YEN For now, the weak yen was helping Japanese exporters. Toyota Motor Corp climbed 1.7 percent, Mazda Motor Corp surged 3 percent and Honda Motor Co Ltd gained 2.2 percent, while printer-to-camera maker Canon Inc rose 3.3 percent. Japanese auto demand is forecast to rise 1.9 percent in the coming financial year, helped by a recovery from last year's disasters and on tax incentives and subsidies for fuel-efficient vehicles, an industry group said. Sharp Corp underperformed, down 3 percent after Japan's biggest maker of liquid crystal displays named its global operations head Takashi Okuda as president to turn around the company as it faces a record annual loss. The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 859.90. Trading volume on the main board after the morning session was 65 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days. After a 17-percent battering in 2011, the Nikkei has been rallying at a break-neck pace this year, up 19.3 percent, lifted by a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary policy by global central banks that have sent investors back into risk assets. "We are in a market that has gained in risk-on environment after the ECB's three-year liquidity operation. Basically they injected morphine and investors have returned to risk assets as a result of that," said Seiki Orimi, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "But once they judge equities to be overvalued and the cash starts flowing more to commodities, inflation risk will rise and we might see tightening moves by the ECB ... but we are in a very optimistic market." Stock valuations on the Nikkei at the Wednesday close implied a five-year earnings-per-share compound annual growth rate for the index as a whole of 1.5 percent, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That means the market is pricing the index as if EPS growth will be 1.5 percent every year over that five-year period, on a compound basis. It was up from 0.9 percent late last week and minus 0.8 percent in January. Implied five-year EPS CAGR on S&P 500 is 4.2 percent.