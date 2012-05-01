FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei drops 1.8 pct to 2-1/2 month closing low
May 1, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei drops 1.8 pct to 2-1/2 month closing low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average shed
1.8 percent to hit a 2-1/2 month closing low on Tuesday, hurt by
uncertainty on the euro zone and concerns over U.S. economic
growth, while a strong yen weighed on exporters.	
    The Nikkei closed down 169.94 points at 9,350.95,
breaking below its 75-day moving average near 9,463, after
losing 5.6 percent in April to end a four-month winning streak.	
    The broader Topix fell 1.8 percent to 789.49, breaking below
800 for the first time since mid-February.

