Nikkei drops 1.8 pct to 2-1/2 month closing low

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average shed 1.8 percent to hit a 2-1/2 month closing low on Tuesday, hurt by uncertainty on the euro zone and concerns over U.S. economic growth, while a strong yen weighed on exporters. The Nikkei closed down 169.94 points at 9,350.95, breaking below its 75-day moving average near 9,463, after losing 5.6 percent in April to end a four-month winning streak. The broader Topix fell 1.8 percent to 789.49, breaking below 800 for the first time since mid-February.