Nikkei recovers after dipping below 9,000; Toyota up

* Nikkei reverses early loss to trade up 0.2 pct * Toyota gains after positive results * Gree, DeNA rebound, to scrap gambling games * Tepco surges on government capital injection, takeover By Dominic Lau TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average rose on Thursday, recovering from an early fall below the 9,000-level as bargain-hunting following strong Australian jobs data offset fears the euro zone crisis could derail global growth. "The market's tone is very bearish and so anything which breaks that tone or is different from that tone has an amplified effect," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo, referring to the unexpected rise in Australian employment. Gains in Toyota Motor Corp, up 2.1 percent after positive earnings, and a strong utility sector helped the index to recover from its early loss. By the midday break, the Nikkei advanced 0.2 percent to 9,065.03 after falling to 8,895.90, the lowest since Feb. 14, when the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased policy by expanding its asset purchase programme to pull the economy out of deflation.ž The BOJ's surprise move helped boost the Nikkei to a one-year high of 10,255.15 on March 27, but the benchmark has since fallen 11.6 percent. "There is obviously some bargain-hunting, with the macro-driven selling that started in the morning having worn off. If you look at the utility sector, which is nice defensive, it is up very strongly," a dealer at a European brokerage said. "Obviously you've got very strong numbers from Toyota and all these other companies." Thursday morning's gains put the Nikkei back above its 200-day moving average near 9,053. The broader Topix was up 0.5 percent at 769.26. Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc, owner of devastated Fukushima nuclear plant, jumped 14.7 percent after Japan's trade minister approved a $12.5 billion capital injection that will see the government taken over the country's biggest utility. GREE, DENA BOUNCE A rebound in social gaming companies Gree Inc and DeNA Co Ltd after this week's battering also helped limit the damage to the Japanese market, hurt by uncertainty over the final cost of a Spanish government plan to save its troubled banking system. Concern that Greece may leave the euro zone continued to weigh on sentiment. Greek socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos will make a last-ditch attempt to form a government on Thursday and avoid a new election after voters rejected a bailout deal and pushed Greece into a political crisis. Gree climbed 4.2 percent and DeNA surged 6.7 percent after saying on Wednesday that they would gradually phase out games that contain aspects of gambling in the face of pressure from regulators. Gree was the second-heaviest traded stock on the main board by turnover, followed by Tepco and DeNA, which reported 2011/12 earnings ahead of market expectations. Parts maker THK Co Ltd and "pachinko" pinball game equipment maker Sankyo Co Ltd were also in demand after they forecast operating profits for the year ending March 31 ahead of market expectations. THK added 3.6 percent and Sankyo rose 4.3 percent. Of the 93 Nikkei companies that have reported January-March earnings so far, 60 percent have met or beaten market expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. Trading volume on the main board after the halfway point was in line, at 51 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days. Nomura said it expected the market correction since March 27 to end soon. "We think the correction from March 27 is now in its final stages and the question is now the timing of the bottom," Nomura technical analyst Shoichiro Yamauchi said in a note. Yamauchi said he expected May 14, 25 or 28, and June 8 to be among the possible days that the Nikkei could hit a trough.