Nikkei rises, China easing gives support

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back above 9,000 in early trade on Monday after China cut bank reserve ratios on Saturday, countering the unease surrounding the euro zone as Greece struggles to form a government. The Nikkei stepped up 0.7 percent to 9,014.21, after falling 4.6 percent last week to mark its sixth consecutive week of losses as concerns about a deepening euro zone crisis and slowing growth in China outweighed a largely positive earnings season. "Today the market is reacting to China's easing, and maybe in anticipation of getting a fuller picture of the euro zone's situation at the (annual European Economic Congress) meeting that begins later today," said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Kazaka Securities. The broader Topix index advanced 0.4 percent to 761.30. China cut banks' reserve ratio by 50 points to 20 percent on Saturday, freeing up an estimated 400 billion yuan ($63.5 billion) for lending. Consumer electronic companies Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp both shed 1 percent after failing to convince investors with their turnaround plans, after posting record annual losses last week. Both firms have struggled to remain in the black as TV sales have slumped. Nissan Motor Co also lost 1 percent despite predicting a 28 percent rise in operating profit for the current financial year in its results last Friday. Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd dropped 4.3 percent to hit a four-month low as the drugmaker's operating profit forecast of 160 billion yen for the current year disappointed investors. Yakult Honsha Co skidded 4.8 percent after the fermented drink maker said it did not want top shareholder Danone SA to up its stake in the company on fears that it would affect its independence. "Earnings season has been relatively good this year, but the Nikkei has been falling because of the prospect of another election in Greece," Tabei said. "But shares up to 500 yen with a low price-to-book ratio are now looking pretty reasonable. It's a good time to buy." In the current Japanese earnings season, more than 60 percent of the 122 Nikkei companies that have reported January-March earnings have beaten or met market expectations, according to data from Thomson Reuters Starmine. Market watchers see the next support level lying at 8,800, where they anticipate buying on the dip to emerge. "The Nikkei could slide to 8,800 if Greece signals it's going to leave the euro zone," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc. An inconclusive election has left Greece's parliament split between supporters and opponents of the 130 billion euro EU/IMF bailout. The president is set to launch a last-ditch attempt on Monday to form a coalition government, but will have to call another election if he fails. The European Economic Congress runs from May 14-16 at Katowice in Poland.