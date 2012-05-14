Nikkei gives up gains to end morning flat

* Topix heads down * Nissan sheds despite giving positive guidance * Yakult drops 3.6 pct; doesn't want Danone to take larger stake TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in Monday's morning session, with early gains in response to China cutting bank reserve ratios succumbing to lingering unease ahead of Greece's last-ditch attempt to form a coalition later in the day. The Nikkei ended flat at 8,952.66, after falling 4.6 percent last week to mark its sixth consecutive week of losses as concerns about a deepening euro zone crisis and slowing growth in China outweighed a largely positive earnings season. "It feels like many markets are treading air, just before the edge of a cliff, but at the same time, if you assume markets understand the risks, it feels surprisingly strong," said Stefan Worrall, director of equities at Credit Suisse in Tokyo. The broader Topix was down 0.3 percent at 755.79. A forecast of a 28.2 percent leap in operating profit from Nissan Motor Co failed to impress investors, with the stock shedding 2 percent. Consumer electronics stalwart Sony Corp dropped 1.7 percent, while peer Panasonic Corp dipped 0.5 percent after both companies' turnaround plans failed to impress investors after they logged record losses last week. Gree Inc swam against the tide, recovering 3.3 percent from a tumble of 33 percent last week due to regulatory pressure on one of its games with a gambling aspect, which it subsequently dropped. Sentiment was bearish, sending the Nikkei into negative territory just before the midday break as China's easing of policy failed to counter fears that the country's economy is slowing after disappointing industrial and trade figures last week. Concerns that Greece could exit the euro zone also tempered risk sentiment. "Earnings season has been relatively good this year, but the Nikkei has been falling because of the prospect of another election in Greece," said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Kazaka Securities. "But shares up to 500 yen with a low price-to-book ratio are now looking pretty reasonable. It's a good time to buy." An inconclusive election has left Greece's parliament split between supporters and opponents of the 130 billion euro EU/IMF bailout. The president is set to launch a last-ditch attempt on Monday to form a coalition government, but will have to call another election if he fails. "People are discussing the possibility Greece could exit the euro with a strange sort of numbness, to what would otherwise be seen as an incredibly negative event," said Worrall of Credit Suisse. "But the Nikkei does feel oversold and is vulnerable to a rally, perhaps back up to 9,300." Market watchers see the next support level lying at 8,800, where they anticipate buying on the dip to emerge and lend support. The financial sector went against the market to gain 0.4 percent, apparently unaffected by JP Morgan Chase & Co revealing a $2 billion trading loss from a failed hedging strategy last week, which sent U.S. bank shares tumbling on Friday. The Japanese sector was given a boost by the Bank of Yokohama's gain of 5.4 percent after it said it would buy back up to 5 billion yen of its shares on Friday from May 17. Yakult Honsha Co lost 3.6 percent after the fermented drink maker said it did not want top shareholder Danone SA to up its stake in the company on fears that could affect its independence.