Nikkei edges up, China easing offset Greek turmoil
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei edges up, China easing offset Greek turmoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Dominic Lau	
    TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
inched higher on Monday as China's monetary easing countered
unease ahead of Greece's last-ditch attempt to form a coalition
government later in the day.	
    Gains in Kansai Electric Power Co also helped the
index to stay in positive terrtiory. 	
    The Nikkei closed 0.2 percent higher at 8,973.84,
holding below the psychological key 9,000-mark but holding above
technical support at 8,945, the 61.8 percent retracement of its
rally from November to March.	
    The broader Topix index slipped 0.2 percent to
756.68.	
    Kansai Electric Power surged 5.6 percent after a local town
assembly agreed to support the restart of two offline nuclear
reactors.

