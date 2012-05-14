Nikkei edges up, China easing offset Greek turmoil

By Dominic Lau TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average inched higher on Monday as China's monetary easing countered unease ahead of Greece's last-ditch attempt to form a coalition government later in the day. Gains in Kansai Electric Power Co also helped the index to stay in positive terrtiory. The Nikkei closed 0.2 percent higher at 8,973.84, holding below the psychological key 9,000-mark but holding above technical support at 8,945, the 61.8 percent retracement of its rally from November to March. The broader Topix index slipped 0.2 percent to 756.68. Kansai Electric Power surged 5.6 percent after a local town assembly agreed to support the restart of two offline nuclear reactors.