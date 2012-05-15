FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Nikkei falls to 3-1/2 month closing low
May 15, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Nikkei falls to 3-1/2 month closing low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
0.8 percent to a 3-1/2 month closing low on Tuesday, weighed by
exporters with exposure to Europe after Greece struggled to form
a coalition government, raising fears that it may exit the euro
zone.	
    The Nikkei closed 73.10 points lower at 8,900.74,
breaching technical support near 8,945, the 61.8 percent
retracement of its rally from November to March.	
    The broader Topix index dropped 1.2 percent to
747.40, hitting a four-month closing low.

