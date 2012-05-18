FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls for 7th week, worst run since 2001
#Market News
May 18, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei falls for 7th week, worst run since 2001

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average shed 3
percent on Friday to log a seventh straight week of losses, its
longest such run since the third quarter of 2001, as investors
cut exposure to risky assets on concerns over slowing growth and
a deepening euro zone crisis.	
    The Nikkei was down 265.28 points at 8,611.31, suffering its
biggest one-day percentage drop since August.	
    The broader Topix fell 2.9 percent to 725.54, taking
the index into negative territory for the year after it rallied
more than 17 percent in January-March to log its best first
quarter performance in 24 years.

