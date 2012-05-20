Japan's Nikkei set to fall, to test 8,500

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open lower on Monday, as the euro zone debt crisis keeps investors on edge despite support from world leaders for keeping Greece in the euro zone, while Facebook's IPO disappointed. A summit of the G8 leading industrialised nations vowed to take all steps necessary to combat financial turmoil while revitalising a global economy increasingly threatened by Europe's debt problems. "The Facebook IPO last Friday was disappointing. But on the other hand, the G8 backed Greece to stay in the euro zone. That's a positive signal," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc, adding that the Nikkei was likely to trade around 8,500. Shares of Facebook, the social networking company, were volatile in the busiest day ever for a trading debut on Friday. After early gains of more than 10 percent, Facebook shares fell back to the $38 issue price, ending up just 0.6 percent at $38.23. Strategists expected the Nikkei to trade between 8,500 and 8,650. On Friday, Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,555, down 45 points or 0.5 percent from the Osaka close of 8,600. The benchmark Nikkei shed 3 percent to 8,611.31 on Friday to log a seventh straight week of losses, its longest such run since the third quarter of 2011. The 30-day implied volatility for the Nikkei also rose sharply to 23.9 percent, its highest level since late November, Thomson Reuters Datastream data showed. That compared with the U.S. S&P 500's 21.8 percent and the STOXX Europe 50's 29.4 percent. The broader Topix fell 2.9 percent to 725.54, taking the index to negative territory for the year despite rallying 17 percent in January-March to post its best first-quarter performance in 24 years. The Bank of Japan bought 39.7 billion yen worth of exchange-traded funds on Friday to help support the market. The Nikkei has fallen 16 percent since hitting a one-year high on March 27 as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and concerns over slowing global growth intensified. > Messy Facebook debut marks weak day on Wall Street > Euro rallies from 4-month low versus dollar > Treasuries fall on profit-taking as worries linger > Gold jumps, heads for biggest 2-day gain since Oct > Oil slips and posts 3rd weekly loss STOCKS TO WATCH --JAPAN TOBACCO INC The Japanese government said on Friday it has asked investment banks to submit by May 30 their applications for the sale of shares in Japan Tobacco that could raise as much as 426 billion yen ($5.4 billion). --SOCIAL NETWORK GAMING FIRMS Social gaming site operators will as early as next week announce new rules for how their games are marketed in response to criticism of sales practices that left people with hefty bills, the Nikkei business daily reported.