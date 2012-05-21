Nikkei recovers from Friday's slide, G8 pledge helps

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average inched higher on Monday, recovering from sharp falls in the previous session, as a call from world leaders for Greece to remain in the euro zone and for Europe to balance austerity with growth helped ease investor worries. The Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 8,623.66 after sliding 3 percent on Friday to log a seventh straight week of losses, its longest such run since the third quarter of 2001. The benchmark has fallen 15.9 percent since hitting a one-year high on March 27 as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and concerns over slowing global growth intensified. "The communique of the G8 makes Europe a top agenda ... It seems to clearly point to pressure to the EU summit on Wednesday," said Stefam Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo. "Maybe they will then put more concrete terms to the little bit more concilatory tone that has been evident in recent days. Maybe that gives some opportunities for further short-covering, or maybe a little bit more upside to the market." Leaders from the G8 leading industrialised nations vowed to take all steps necessary to combat financial turmoil while revitalising a global economy increasingly threatened by Europe's debt problems. Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp was among the top weighted gainers, up 2.5 percent after the Nikkei newspaper said it would expand production capacity for numerical control equipment, a high profit margin business for the company, by 30 percent by the end of fiscal 2012. The broader Topix index dipped 0.3 percent to 723.71. Exporters remained under pressure, however, as the yen hovered near a three-month high against the dollar. Sony Corp, TDK Corp, Canon Inc and Toyota Motor Corp slipped between 0.3 and 1.4 percent.