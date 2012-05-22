Nikkei set to tread in range, investors await BOJ decision

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is set to tread in a range on Wednesday, with the gains from a technical correction over the past two days seen countered by investor nervousness ahead of an EU leaders summit and a Bank of Japan policy meeting. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,700 and 8,800 on Wednesday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,745, up 0.2 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,730. "The market isn't expecting the BOJ to expand its easing programme this time, so if it does do so it will be a positive surprise for the market," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. "The downside will be limited today, with all the focus on how far the upside can go." The Bank of Japan is expected to sit pat after increasing its asset purchase programme by 10 trillion yen ($125 billion) at its last policy meeting on April 27. Positive U.S. data and a slightly softer yen could buoy sentiment, Nishi said, adding that Japanese stocks are still looking reasonably priced after seven straight weeks of losses that culminated in a 3 percent drop on Friday. However, the Nikkei stepped out of "oversold" territory on Tuesday, with its 14-day relative strength index at 30.96. An RSI of 30 or under is considered oversold. Trading volume is expected to remain thin as investors await the conclusion of an EU leaders summit later on Wednesday that will discuss growth policies and how to tackle a deepening euro zone crisis that could see Greece exit the common currency. > Wall St ends flat after late volatility > Euro tumbles on Greek exit fears > Prices fall on profit-taking in new debt sales > Gold down almost 1.5 pct as selling snowballs > Oil falls as Iran talks progress, euro worries continue STOCKS TO WATCH --NIPPON YUSEN KK Nippon Yusen KK's cruise ship business is expected to return to the black this year after three years in the red, with a pretax profit of 500 million yen as customer numbers recover after last year's earthquake, the Nikkei business daily said. --MAZDA MOTOR CORP Mazda Motor Corp is planning to restart dividend payments in its medium-term business plan running through March 2016, the Nikkei business daily reported. The car maker is not due to pay a dividend this financial year. --TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL One of Takeda Pharmaceutical's drugs to treat ulcerative colitis cured 45 percent of patients, according to data from a late-stage trial.