TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average opened lower on Wednesday, retreating from the gains of a technical rebound over the past two days, as investors remained on edge ahead of an EU leaders summit and a Bank of Japan policy meeting. The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 8,696.93 while the broader Topix index slipped 0.3 percent to 731.40.