Nikkei falls 2 pct to four-month closing low as yen firms
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei falls 2 pct to four-month closing low as yen firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average fell 2
percent on Wednesday to a four-month closing low as exporters
took a beating on a firmer yen after the Bank of Japan's latest
statement cast doubt about its commitment to more policy easing.	
    Shares of exporters were further pressured by fears that
European leaders meeting later in the day would not be able to
agree on fresh steps to tackle the region's deepening sovereign
debt crisis.	
    The Nikkei was down 172.69 points at 8,556.60,
erasing the 1.4 percent technical rebound over the past two
sessions since it suffered a 3-percent slide on Friday.    	
    The broader Topix index eased 1.6 percent to 721.57.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
