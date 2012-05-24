Nikkei slips as investors wary of Greek exit

* Nikkei eases 0.3 pct, edges towards psychologically key 8,500 * Renesas up on TSMC microchip business tie-up * Exporters remain under pressure as yen stays strong By Dominic Lau TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average dipped on Thursday, extending the previous session's sharp fall as investors remained skittish of a disorderly Greek exit from the euro zone, though U.S. stocks erased losses to end flat to higher, supporting sentiment. The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 8,532.05 by the midday break, and is down 0.9 percent for the week. If the benchmark were to end the week lower it would mark an eighth straight week of losses, its longest such run since 1992. "There was nothing massively negative coming out of the EU summit. The U.S. markets rebounded ... There is no real flow going through," a senior dealer at a European brokerage said. European Union leaders, advised by senior officials to prepare contingency plans in case Greece decided to quit the single currency, urged the country to stay the course on austerity and complete the reforms demanded under its bailout programme. After the morning session, data showed the HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index, the earliest indicator of industrial activity in China - Japan's largest export market - retreated to 48.7 in May, though not far from a final reading of 49.3 in April. Renesas Electronics Corp advanced 1.5 percent after the chipmaker said it plans to tie up with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in the microchip business. Some exporters remained under pressure as the yen stayed firm. Automakers Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co slipped between 0.5 and 1.8 percent, while camera maker Canon Inc lost 3.6 percent. The broader Topix index slipped 0.3 percent to 719.16. Trading volume on the main board at the midway point was light, at 38 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days. RISK/REWARD Shun Maruyama, chief Japan equity strategist at BNP Paribas, said foreign investors had sold off half of the 12 billion shares they had bought since November, and if Greece were to exit the euro zone and contagion were to spread to Spain, Italy and Portugal, they would sell their remaining holdings, taking the Japanese market even lower. "If it happens, policy response is more likely and then a 20 percent, or 30 percent, rebound from the sharp drop is also likely, so which do you choose?" he said. "If you can accept the downside risk, you can enjoy the huge policy response if it happens." A hedge fund manager said he expected the market to consolidate and form a low shortly, and that his inclination was to buy at this level. The Nikkei was deep in "oversold" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 26.4. Thirty or below is considered oversold. Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed foreign investors sold a net 131.3 billion yen ($1.66 billion) of Japanese stocks last week, their fifth straight week of net selling. The Nikkei has fallen 16.8 percent since hitting a one-year high on March 27, as the euro zone debt crisis deepened and concerns mounted over slowing global growth. The Nikkei carries a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1, the lowest since October and below a 10-year average of 17, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. That compares with the U.S. S&P 500's 11.9.