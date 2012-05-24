Nikkei set to rise but may not break weekly losing streak

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open higher on Friday after gains in U.S. and European markets, but it may not be enough to prevent a weekly fall that would see the market post its worst run of weekly losses in 20 years. While the offshore gains are expected to give investors some confidence to buy battered stocks, worries over Greece and the risk a global slowdown will keep sentiment cautious. Strategists expected the Nikkei to trade between 8,500 and 8,650. The index inched up 0.1 percent to 8,563.38 on Thursday, but is still down 0.6 percent for the week. If it were to end the week lower it would be the eighth straight week of losses, its longest such run since 1992. "Stocks are looking a bit oversold from a technical point of view, and there might be some adjustments ahead of the weekend," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. "But the concerns about the impact of the strong yen as well as worries about Europe remain and will cap any gains, so between these factors, the market will likely stick to a range today." Technical indicators show the Nikkei is in oversold territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 27.3. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,585 on Thursday, up 0.3 percent from the Osaka close of 8,560. The Nikkei has fallen 16.5 percent since hitting a one-year high on March 27, as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and concerns over slowing global growth have intensified. On Thursday, U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a third session marked by late-day swings, while investors snapped up heavily sold-off European equities, betting that weak economic data could prompt stimulus from central banks. > Tech pressures Nasdaq in volatile trading > Euro just above 2-yr low vs dollar in volatile trade > Treasuries drift lower before long weekend > Gold ends up but stronger dollar limits gains > Oil up as Iran talks extended, weak data eyed STOCKS TO WATCH --JAPAN TOBACCO INC Japan Tobacco, the world's third-largest cigarette maker, said on Thursday it will buy Belgium tobacco product maker Gryson NV for 475 million euros ($598 million) to cut its reliance on the domestic market. --MAZDA MOTOR CORP Italian automaker Fiat SpA is open to expanding its newly announced partnership with Mazda and building the Japanese automaker's vehicles at Fiat and Chrysler Group LLC factories worldwide. --NISSAN MOTOR CO Nissan is to recall 194,434 vehicles of the Caravan model and the Como, a van supplied to and sold by Isuzu Motors Ltd, because of defective parts, according to a filing with Japan's transport ministry on Thursday. 