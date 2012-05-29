FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Nikkei rallies on talk of China stimulus
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2012 / 6:09 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Nikkei rallies on talk of China stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average rose on
Tuesday on speculation that China, Japan's largest export
market, may soon launch a stimulus programme to avoid a sharp
slowdown, with China-related stocks benefiting the most.	
    The Nikkei reversed earlier losses to close 0.7
percent higher at 8,657.08, while the Nikkei China 50 
index gained 1.1 percent.	
    Tuesday's gains took the benchmark Nikkei above its five-day
moving average near 8,585 and out of "oversold" territory, with
its 14-day relative strength index at 33.4.	
    The broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 727.03.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.