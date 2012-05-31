Nikkei slides; exporters hit by yen but power firms jump

* Nikkei skids almost 2 pct, set for biggest monthly fall in 2 yrs * Mazda sheds 7 pct, hit by strong yen against euro * Power companies surge after PM hints nuclear plants to restart By Sophie Knight TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell sharply in Thursday's morning session, with exporters such as Canon Inc and TDK Corp buckling under a strong yen, as investors pulled out of stocks with exposure to Europe. The Nikkei skidded 1.8 percent to 8,474.57 by the midday break, smashing through the psychologically important 8,500 level as the yen firmed to 4-1/2-month highs against the euro after Spain and Italy's borrowing costs rose to alarming levels overnight. The benchmark index is down 11 percent on the month, and is set to post its biggest one-month fall in two years. In May 2010, the Nikkei had dropped by 11.7 percent. "A slight sense of panic emerged last night in the U.S. market with stocks being sold off and investors buying bonds and yen," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer of Tachibana Securities. "If the speed of that selling is curbed we should see short-covering and investors buying stocks back, or even new investments." Exporters with high exposure to Europe were battered, with Canon shedding 4.4 percent and Mazda Corp skidding 6.7 percent. But the electric and gas sector surged, after Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Wednesday it was necessary to restart idled nuclear reactors that have been confirmed safe to avoid a summer power crunch, adding that the central government was winning support from local governments. Chubu Electric Power Co Inc led the pack, leaping 4.8 percent, while Kansai Electric Power Co Inc, Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc, and Hokkaido Electric Power Co Inc gained between 2.9 and 4.1 percent. The securities sector shed 2.3 percent, damaged by fears of contagion from Spain's ailing banks, and Nomura Holdings also fell 2.3 percent, already hampered by an insider-trading scandal. The broader Topix index shed 1.4 percent to 713.70. Volume was relatively thin at 43 percent of its 90-day average. The Bank of Japan bought 39.7 billion yen of exchange-traded funds to support the market on Wednesday, a common move when the Topix loses more than 1 percent in the morning session. "Even if the Bank of Japan buys, there's a limit to their budget and I don't really think they'd be able to support in this kind of market," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, chief executive of Investrust. "But short of finding a solution to the euro zone crisis, the market isn't going to improve unless they ease policy further." The Nikkei has declined as investors have cut their exposure to risky assets on worries about Spain's precarious fiscal situation and its impact on the euro zone, as well as the implications of slowing growth in China and a stuttering U.S. recovery. HOW BAD CAN IT GET? Foreign investors sold a net 113 billion yen ($1.4 billion) of Japanese stocks last week according to the finance ministry, the sixth straight week of net selling. "In an absolute worst-case scenario the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone's future could trigger another financial panic and push the Nikkei down to 7,500," said Hirano of Tachibana Securities. "That would bring its average price-to-earning ratio from 11 now to about 9.5, the same as after the Lehman shock in 2008." The Nikkei stepped back into oversold territory on Thursday morning, with its 14-day relative strength index at 27.98. An RSI of under 30 is considered oversold. The short-selling ratio has reached 28.3 so far in May. When the short-selling ratio reaches 28-30 percent short-covering tends to emerge.