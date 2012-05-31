FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 6:07 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Nikkei logs biggest monthly fall in two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average shed
1.1 percent on Thursday, closing out its worst monthly fall in
two years as investors cut exposure to risky assets on deepening
concerns over Spain and its banking sector, with exporters
taking a beating.	
    The Nikkei dropped 90.46 points to 8,542.73, cutting
earlier losses as traders suspected the Bank of Japan was buying
exchange-traded funds in the afternoon to support the market.	
    Still, the benchmark hit a 4-1/2-month closing low and was
down 10.3 percent in May, its biggest one-month fall since May
2010, when it lost 11.7 percent.	
    The broader Topix fell 0.6 percent to 719.49. The
index is down 0.4 percent this week, and if it were to end the
week lower, it would mark its worst weekly losing run since
1975.

