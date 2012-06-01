FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Nikkei falls 1 pct on weak U.S. data
June 1, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Nikkei falls 1 pct on weak U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average fell in
early trade on Friday, heading for a ninth straight week of
losses to match its longest such run in 20 years, after soft
U.S. data added to concerns over global growth as Europe
struggled with a debt crisis.	
    The Nikkei dropped 1 percent to 8,457.80 after
shedding 1.1 percent on Thursday to log its worst monthly fall
in two years. The index is down 1.4 percent this week.	
    The broader Topix fell 1.1 percent to 711.74. It is
down 1.4 percent this week, on track for a ninth straight week
of losses to mark its worst weekly losing streak since 1975.

