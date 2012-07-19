Nikkei rises as techs bought back, tackles 25-day average

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose early on Thursday, tackling a key technical chart level, as hi-tech shares such as Advantest came back after Intel trimmed its outlook less than some had feared. The Nikkei rose 1.0 percent to 8,817.20, nudging at its 25-day average at around 8,820. The broader Topix also rose 1.1 percent to 748.50, after a nine-day losing streak. A clear break above the Nikkei 25-day average could reinvigorate an uptrend from its six-month low of 8,295 hit in early June. But market participants are not convinced it will gain enough traction to make a clear break above that point, especially as the yen is threatening to hit another one-month high. "It seems like market players were expecting very negative figures from Intel. Guidance from Intel was weak was not shocking, so there is some short-covering now," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "But when all the short-covering will be done, the market will likely be capped... Bond yields are falling to historic levels in many countries, which show the bond markets have very severe view on the global economy," he added. For now market players were buying back battered exporters shares, especially semi-conductor related shares after Intel's earnings. The chipmaker, a barometer of the PC industry, cut its 2012 revenue growth forecast to between 3 percent and 5 percent, down from a prior forecast of "high single-digit growth." Advantest rose 4.8 percent while Tokyo Electron rose 2.6 percent. Still, caution on the global economy is lifting the yen, which tends to rise at time of economic stress, curbing investor appetite for exporter shares. The yen stood at 78.80 per dollar, a stone's throw from Monday's one-month peak of 78.69 yen. Further gains in the yen will put an extra burden on exporters such as car makers and electronics manufacturers, already smarting from worries about a global slowdown.