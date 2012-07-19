Nikkei up as techs bought back, fails to break key resistance

* Nikkei fails to break above 25-day average * Speculators unwind long-real estate, short-cyclical plays * Chip related shares up on Intel relief * Yaskawa Denki up after earning revision * Trade volume remains low as further rally in doubts By Hideyuki Sano TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average pushed higher on Thursday, as hi-tech shares such as Advantest recovered after industry bellwether Intel buoyed the sector by trimming its outlook less than feared. But the Nikkei failed to break above its 25-day average, a key chart point, while volume remained low in morning trade -- suggesting investors have little faith in a broader recovery at present. The electronics and machinery sectors led gains, but market players said activity was driven by speculators unwinding long-real estate and short-cyclical stock plays, rather than fresh buying from investors. The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 8,792.40 by midday. Although it briefly rose as high as 8,835, it failed to sustain gains above its 25-day average at around 8,820. "It seems like market players were expecting very negative figures from Intel. Guidance from Intel was weak but was not shocking, so there is some short-covering now," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "But when all the short-covering will be done, the market will likely be capped... Bond yields are falling to historic levels in many countries, which show the bond markets have a very severe view on the global economy," he added. The 10-year Japanese government bond yield fell to a fresh nine-year low while the yield on U.S. Treasuries was near a record low. "Obviously, either bonds or stocks are wrong about the economy. And judging from the past, it's most of the time stocks that get things wrong," Fujito said. NO SIGN OF ENTHUSIASM Although a clear break above the 25-day average in the Nikkei could reinvigorate an uptrend from its six-month low of 8,295 hit in early June, market participants are not convinced the market has enough traction. Guidance from top chip maker Intel was not particularly encouraging, as it cut its 2012 revenue growth forecast to between 3 percent and 5 percent, down from a prior forecast of "high single-digit growth." Still, a rise in U.S. hi-tech shares after Intel's earnings was good news for battered Japanese manufacturing stocks, which had been smarting worries about global slowdown. Advantest, which makes chip testing devices, rose 5.4 percent while chip machine maker Tokyo Electron rose 2.9 percent. Yaskawa Electric rose 7.6 percent after the manufacturer of motors and robots raised its half-year operating profit estimate by 50 percent. The electronics sector rose 1.7 percent, while machinery makers, which have been hit by worries about slowdown in China, also rose 2.1 percent. In contrast, real estate companies, the best performer since the Nikkei bottomed out in early June, was flat as investors unwound long-real estate, short-cyclical positions. "I can't be so bullish about the market. There's no sign of a recovery in trading volume. Trade volume picks up when investors expect a rally but if they think they can buy cheaper in the future, trade volume won't rise," said Kakuya Kojoh, the head of securities at Nissan Century Securities. The broader Topix also rose 0.9 percent to 747.20, after a nine-day losing streak. Trade volume was low, with just 0.78 billion shares traded by midday in the main board, in line with recent low volume. Trading was about 20 percent below the average in recent weeks.