FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei falls to 5-week low on Spain debt woes, yen strength
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2012 / 2:07 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei falls to 5-week low on Spain debt woes, yen strength

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Exporters feel the pain of strong yen vs euro
    * Earnings season might not lend support - analysts
    * Defensive stocks see modest gains

    By Sophie Knight
    TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average slid
to a five-week low on Monday morning, hit by renewed fears that
Spain may require a full-blown bailout after two indebted
regions requested financial aid.
    Consumer electronics stocks fell as the news from Spain
dragged the euro to a more than 11-year low against the yen,
while the dollar dipped to a seven-week low against the Japanese
currency.
    The yen has strengthened just ahead of Japan's April-June
earnings season, which begins in earnest later this week. A
stronger yen eats into the value of revenue garnered abroad when
it is repatriated.
    "Even if earnings are strong, if it doesn't look like
companies are going to be able to expand profits in the future,
then it will be difficult to buy stocks simply on the basis that
they look cheap," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst
at Rakuten Securities. 
    The Nikkei was down 1.5 percent at 8,542.65 by the midday
break, its lowest level since June 14. 
    The benchmark index has now dropped below the 61.8 percent
retracement of its rally between June 4 and July 4 that took it
to as high as 9,136 -- gains that came after a lull in euro zone
debt woes helped investors focus on the prospects of Japanese
stocks driven by domestic demand.
    The Nikkei's fall of 1.4 percent on Friday prevented it from
making a golden cross, which usually signals a bull market is
about to emerge, between its 25-day moving average and 65-day
moving average.
    "This turned a signal to buy into a signal to sell, and is
the hallmark of a boxed-in market," wrote Eiji Kinouchi, chief
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities, in a note. "The next
resistance level is 8,100, but it's unlikely that it will snap
that." 
    The weakness in the Nikkei and the broader Topix index
, which fell 1.1 percent on Monday to 725.82 as volume
ebbed to just 36.9 percent of its 90-day average, followed
declines in other major stock indices after the heavily-indebted
Spanish region of Valencia asked Madrid for help.
    Smaller Murcia is likely to be the next of half a dozen
regional governments to follow in Valencia's footsteps,
according to media.  
    "Just as the euro zone's problems had appeared to calm down,
uncertainty rears its head again," said Masayuki Otani, chief
market analyst at Securities Japan.
    "It's also not only in Spain where regional banks are in
trouble, they're also weak in Italy and other countries," he
said.
    
    EXPECTATIONS AND EARNINGS
    Fears of a worsening downturn in Europe are curbing
expectations for exporters' guidance. Ricoh Co Ltd 
dropped 5.6 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch cut its
target price to 640 yen from 770 yen, citing its high exposure
to the European market. 
    Canon, the most-traded stock on the main board by
turnover, lost 2.9 percent in reaction to Xerox Corp 
shedding 6.8 percent on Friday after cutting its full-year
forecast due to dwindling demand in Europe. Similar concerns
left Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp down 3.1 and
3.3 percent on Monday morning.
    Hopes that some domestically-oriented blue-chips might beat
guidance and give positive projections left defensive favourites
Japan Tobacco Inc and East Japan Railway Co as
two of just three gainers on the Topix Core 30, rising 0.6 and
0.9 percent respectively.
    The third was Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, boosted
0.6 percent after the European Medicines Agency recommended its
blood cancer drug for approval on Friday. 
    However, there are fears that domestically oriented stocks
might soon run out of steam after gaining awarded excessive
attention since early June as investors cut exposure to
exporters amid signs of slowing global growth. 
    Tokyo Steel fell 8.4 percent to a 11-1/2 month low
after the steelmaker said on Friday it expected an annual
operating loss of 14.5 billion yen in the year to March,
compared with a previous forecast of breaking even. 
    JPMorgan also cut its target price for the steelmaker to 400
yen from 450 yen. In a note, it said of Tokyo Steel's new
forecast, "unless there is an improvement in the metals spread
in 2H with a pickup in pricing, the company will be unable to
achieve its earnings projections."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.