Nikkei gains over 1 pct as ECB comments help risk appetite

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped on Friday after comments from the European Central Bank's chief bolstered hopes of more steps to counter the debt crisis, lifting global share prices and the euro. ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank would do whatever was necessary to save the euro, sparking expectations that the ECB may take drastic action, such as resuming its bond buying at its policy meeting next Thursday. "As Draghi was brandishing the ECB's bazooka, short-sellers will have to cover their positions towards the middle of next week," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of equity and derivatives at BNP Paribas. The Nikkei rose 1.0 percent to 8,529.36, though it faces possible resistance at the bottom of the cloud on its daily Ichimoku chart at 8,609. The broader Topix index rose 0.9 percent to 721.52. Speculators were also buying back battered cyclicals while selling defensive shares they had bought in recent weeks as they braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Construction machinery maker Komatsu climbed 3.1 percent, while steelmakers rose 2.8 percent led by JFE Holdings with a gain of 5.9 percent. Carmakers also advanced as gains in global shares eased fears the yen would strengthen further, with Honda rising 3.1 percent. Canon gained 1.3 percent -- in line with the overall market -- after falling 7.8 percent on Thursday as its quarterly earnings showed the damage from European debt crisis. The euro's fall to an 11-1/2 year low against the yen has been hurting exporters with high exposure to Europe. "Draghi's comments show that European policymakers will take action when markets are crying for them. If the ECB resumes bond buying, shares could recover further," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.