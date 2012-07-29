Nikkei set to rally on hopes of Fed, ECB stimulus

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open sharply higher on Monday, boosted by increasing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may offer further stimulus. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,600 and 8,700, strategists said, after rallying 1.5 percent to 8,566.64 on Friday to break above its five-day moving average at 8,474.41. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,685 on Friday, up 1.5 percent from the Osaka close of 8,560. "The expectations of ECB action is the biggest factor. The markets expect another rate cut and the restart of buying Spanish and Italian bonds," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. Hiroki said the Nikkei was likely to face resistance at its 25-day moving average at 8,778.08. The European Central Bank is due to hold a policy meeting on Thursday, a day after the Fed completes a two-day rate-setting meeting. A slew of Japanese companies, including Sony Corp, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp and Komatsu Ltd, are due to report their quarterly earnings this week. U.S. stocks surged on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to its highest close since May 3 on hope of more stimulus as U.S. economic growth slowed in the second quarter. On Friday, the broader Topix index rose 1.6 percent to 726.44. Despite the rally, the Topix was still down 1 percent last week, falling for the third week in a row. Of the 28 Nikkei companies that have so far reported quarterly earnings, 54 percent failed to meet market expectations, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That compared with 60 percent that beat or meet expectations in the previous quarter. > Rally drives S&P 500 to highest close since May 3 > Euro edges higher vs dollar on ECB speculation > Treasury yields climb on hopes of more Europe stimulus > Gold holds gains after GDP, posts weekly rise > Oil up 4th day as stimulus hopes support STOCKS TO WATCH --MAZDA MOTOR CORP Mazda is recalling 217,500 Tribute SUVs in the United States due to a problem with the throttle that could make it difficult to slow down a vehicle after a driver fully or nearly presses down the accelerator.