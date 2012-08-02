Nikkei steady as battered stocks are bought back, ECB eyed

* Battered stocks recover ground * Ibiden jumps 7.6 pct on share buyback * Hopes for ECB action after Fed holds pat By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average steadied on Thursday morning as investors picked up battered stocks, while hopes for policy action from the European Central Bank lent support despite the U.S. Federal Reserve deferring further easing. Shares that suffered steep losses on Wednesday due to disappointing earnings or forecasts recovered somewhat, with Seiko Epson Corp rising 1.1 percent off the previous day's lifetime low, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries up 2.6 percent after tumbling nearly 15 percent. Toyota Motor Co also supported the market as the most-traded stock on the main board, rising 3.3 percent after reports that it will increase global production by about 300,000 units, and in the wake of strong U.S. sales data. The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 8,669.54 after meeting resistance around 8,687.93, the 50 percent retracement of its rally between June 4 and July 4. "Today the earnings results aren't hitting the market as hard as yesterday - some companies are still dropping but not so violently," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst of equity research at Mizuho Securities. Kyocera Corp climbed 6.7 percent to a two-week high as investors anticipated stronger growth in its solar business from the second quarter, despite a first-quarter operating loss caused by extrordinary losses at subsidiary AVX. Also in favour was Ibiden Corp Co Ltd, which jumped 7.6 percent after the printed circuit board maker said it would buy back up to 5 million or 3.3 percent of its own shares, offsetting an 80 percent cut in its net profit forecast for the half year to September due to a stronger-than-expected yen. However, some firms continued their descent after being heavily sold on Wednesday, including Komatsu Ltd, which fell 0.4 percent to add to a 7.1 percent loss incurred after cutting its profit forecast to reflect slowing demand in China. "A lot of people had high hopes for Komatsu as it tends to do okay even when other manufacturers are flailing," said Yuuki Sakurai, CEO of Fukoku Capital Management. "Despite the disappointment about the downturn in China they still extended sales in other markets so I think they're oversold." Japan's earning season has been hit by signs of slower growth in China and the U.S., as well as a dip in demand in the debt-ridden euro zone. That has increased hopes for further easing measures from central banks. The Fed disappointed on Wednesday by holding back on easing, although it said it would "provide additional accommodation as needed" to prop up the U.S. economy, which it described as "decelerating somewhat". Investors are now pinning their hopes on the ECB to act, perhaps by buying Spanish and Italian bonds to lower the debt-ridden countries' borrowing costs, although German opposition might restrict the bank to a more modest proposal. "The problem is that even if the ECB do something, I don't think there will be anything extremely surprising," Miura of Mizuho Securities said. "I think there's actually a risk of a sell-off happening if they don't do something big." The broader Topix index rose 0.7 percent to 734.81.