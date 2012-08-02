Japan's Nikkei set to fall on ECB disappointment

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is set to open lower on Friday as investors were disappointed that European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi did not match his last week's pledge to do whatever it takes to defend the euro with immediate action. Draghi indicated after the ECB policy meeting that any intervention would not come before September - and only if governments activated the euro zone's bail-out funds to join the ECB in buying bonds. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,500 and 8,600, strategists said. The benchmark inched up 0.1 percent on Thursday to 8,653.18, meeting resistance at 8,687.93, the 50 percent retracement of its rally from June 4 to July 4. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,565 on Thursday, down 0.8 percent from the Osaka close of 8,630. "The market was disappointed because there was no concrete plan but Draghi never said they wouldn't buy Spanish bonds ... Therefore, we can expect more concrete action will be announced by the ECB in the future," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. "The market will fall today but it will not be a serious decline," he said, adding that many investors were also likely to hug the sidelines ahead of the U.S. non-farm payroll data later on Friday. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 100,000 jobs were created in July compared with 80,000 jobs in June, while the unemployment rate is expected to remain at June's level of 8.2 percent. On Thursday, the broader Topix index added 0.4 percent to 732.98. The index has fallen 6.3 percent since hitting a two-month high on July 4 due to concerns over a deepening euro zone debt crisis, spluttering growth in the United States and China, and weaker company earnings. Fifty-five percent of the 111 Nikkei companies that have so far reported quarterly earnings missed market expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. That compared with 40 percent in the previous quarterly earnings season. > Wall St takes a hit from ECB disappointment > Euro slumps as ECB comes up short; U.S. jobs data eyed > Treasuries rally after EBC makes no concrete move > Gold down, hopes for imminent cenbank actions fade > Brent slips as ECB disappoints, supply worries support STOCKS TO WATCH --SONY CORP Sony slashed its forecast for 2012/13 operating profit and lowered its sales expectations for key products including its handheld PSP and PS Vita devices as new boss Kazuo Hirai battles to revive the fortunes of the electronics maker. --SHARP CORP Sharp, which posted its worst net loss in a century in the last financial year, reported a first-quarter loss as waning TV demand and an overcapacity at its main liquid crystal display plant continued to weigh on earnings. Separately, the company will start shipping screens destined for a new Apple iPhone that is widely expected to be released in October ahead of the pre-Christmas shopping season. --NOMURA HOLDINGS Japan's financial regulator will order Nomura on Friday to bolster internal controls, sources with knowledge of the matter said, marking the lightest penalty possible in the wake of an insider trading scandal involving the brokerage. --RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP The Japanese chipmaker forecast a massive net loss of 150 billion yen for the year to March 2013, as it fights for survival in the face of sinking chip prices and aggressive overseas rivals.