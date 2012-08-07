FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei extends rally, breaks above 25-day average
August 7, 2012

Nikkei extends rally, breaks above 25-day average

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Nikkei rises, but investors still cautious
    * Steelmakers gain after U.S. AK Steel announces price
increases
    * Hoya, Tokai Carbon hit by weak quarterly earnings

    By Dominic Lau
    TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average edged
higher on Tuesday, extending the previous session's sharp rally,
driven by strength in steelmakers after U.S. peer AK Steel
 announced price increases in a sign of an improving
business.
    But gains were capped by weakness in companies such as Tokai
Carbon Co Ltd and Hoya Corp that reported weak
quarterly earnings, while investors remain cautious ahead of
this week's Bank of Japan policy meeting and a slew of economic
data from China, Japan's largest export market.
    The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 8,754.06, breaking
above i ts 25-day moving average at 8,732.05. The broader Topix
 put on 0.2 percent to 737.20. 
    "Everyone that I speak to is cashed up as they can be," said
a Tokyo-based analyst who declined to be identified.
    "There's a lack of confidence still with low volumes. Stocks
are getting beaten up even more on the back of that. If
anything, it feels as if the market is even more concentrated in
the bigger and better names."   
    Steelmakers gained, with JFE Holdings up 3.1
percent, Nippon Steel Corp adding 2.6 percent and
Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd tacking on 1.8 percent.
    Seafood company Maruha Nichiro Holdings surged as
much as 13.2 percent to a three-month high after it said it
would spend up to 2 billion yen ($25.6 million) to buy back up
to 3.3 percent of its shares. The stock was last up 8.8 percent.
    Tokai Carbon slumped 17.8 percent to an eight-year low after
the maker of carbon black used as reinforced materials for
diverse rubber products cut its full-year earnings guidance,
citing a slowdown in Europe and China. 
    Investors also punished Hoya, which sagged 4.9 percent after
the optical glasses company posted weak quarterly results.
    Japanese companies have so far reported weaker-than-expected
quarterly earnings, with 54 percent of the 127 Nikkei companies
that have announced results missing market expectations, data
from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. 
    That compared with 40 percent missing expectations in the
previous quarterly earnings season.       
    The BOJ is expected to keep monetary policy steady at its
two-day meeting this week, but may escalate its warnings over
slowing global demand and renewed gains in the yen, signalling
its readiness to ease again if the economy's recovery comes
under threat.


