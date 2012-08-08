Nikkei seen moving sideways before China data, BOJ

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average was seen moving sideways on Thursday as momentum peters out following three days of gains, with investors waiting for data from China to judge whether the slowdown there has bottomed out. Investors are also eyeing the conclusion of a two-day Bank of Japan meeting, although few policy changes are expected after the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank held fire last week. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,800 to 8,950 on Thursday as traders position themselves for Friday's settlement of a slew of options via the so-called 'special quotation' process. "Depending on what comes out of China and from the BOJ today, investors will be aiming at 9,000, 8,750 or even 8,500," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. "If it looks like China's slowdown has stopped accelerating then we should see broad gains, with trading houses, shippers and construction companies benefiting in particular." U.S. stocks inched up overnight with investors lacking the motivation to push shares higher after driving the market to three-month highs this week, while algorithmic trading dominated in a sign that conviction is flagging. The Nikkei walked up 0.9 percent to 8,881.16 on Wednesday, breaking above its 75-day moving average to mark its third day of straight gains on fresh hopes for further stimulus from the U.S. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,880, up 0.1 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,870. This week's gains of 3.8 percent have helped the benchmark index to creep up 5 percent on the year, although it is still 1.5 percent down from a two-month high hit on July 4. That is partly due to a disappointing earnings season in which a score of companies slashed their full-year guidance on a number of factors including a strong yen, slumping demand due to the euro zone crisis and slowing demand in the United States and China. In a relatively weak quarterly reporting season, 53 percent of the 138 Nikkei companies have undershot market expectations, compared to 40 percent in previous quarterly earnings, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. > S&P 500 barely extends rally to day four > Euro edges lower vs dollar after soft German data > Prices slide after tepid debt auction demand > Gold edges up, trade thin, market watches central banks > Oil futures mixed after surge on U.S. stock draw STOCKS TO WATCH --TOYOTA MOTOR CORP The Japanese automaker said on Wednesday it would invest about 1 billion reais ($494 million) to build a new Brazilian engine factory supplying local car plants. Separately, Toyota's head of U.S. sales said the company is considering moving part of the production of its Lexus luxury brand to the United States because of the strength of the Japanese yen. --TOSHIBA CORP Toshiba is planning to increase production of its hard-disk drives by 35 percent by the end of fiscal 2014 to tap into growing demand from data centres and PC makers, the Nikkei business daily reported. --OKI ELECTRIC Japanese telecommunications equipment maker Oki Electric said on Wednesday that it had discovered inappropriate accounting practices at its Spanish subsidiary Oki Systems Iberica, which could result in losses of about 8 billion yen ($100 million) extending over several years. -GREE INC, DENA CO LTD The Intellectual Property High Court came down in favour of DeNA on Wednesday, reversing a lower court's ruling that the firm had infringed rival Gree Inc's copyright with a fishing game for mobile phones. The court said the game launched by DeNA, which had been ordered to pay 230 million yen ($3 million) in damages, was similar to Gree's but not a copy.