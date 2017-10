TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped at Friday's open on a lack of fresh positive catalysts after a four-day rally spurred by hopes for global stimulus and as the end of a disappointing earnings season shifted focus to economic indicators. The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 8,939.51 while the broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 749.35.