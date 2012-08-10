Nikkei slips, still on course for strongest week since February

* DeNA soars 21.9 pct on strong earnings, pulls up Gree * Taiyo Yuden bounds up after beating expectations * Focus shifts to confidence after earnings season * Oil and gas up, utilities suffer from import prices By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday morning on a lack of fresh incentives to buy, but the index is still on course to mark its biggest weekly gain since February following a four-day rally spurred by hopes for global stimulus. DeNA Co Ltd jumped 21.9 percent after the social online gaming company posted strong quarterly results, calming fears that revenue had been hit by the withdrawal of its lucrative "complete gacha" game due to pressure from regulators. The news helped competitor Gree Inc gain 8.3 percent. The Nikkei lost 0.6 percent to 8,924.11 but it remains 4.3 percent up on the week, the biggest gain since mid-February. Should the index scramble back above 8,972.94 before the close it will be the largest weekly gain since December. "If the Nikkei manages to break above the 200-day moving average at around 8,957 and stay above it, it would signal that a more bullish streak has been born," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. "The trouble is that it tested that territory yesterday and then shrank back, so I think it will be tough." The next support lies at its mid-term 75-day moving average at around 8,791.43 and at a short-term 25-day moving average at around 8,715.94. Hirano also said that Friday's market would find support at 8,914.81, the strike price of the morning's monthly options settlement, which was lower than expected. "This week's rally was entirely fueled by speculations of stimulus, so concern about a global slowdown retreated," said Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities. "But now people are beginning to question what's coming up, and with the holidays and a poor earnings season the Nikkei lacks the power to pierce 9,000." However, the Nikkei's losses were curbed by gains for a handful of companies that posted strong results at the end of Japan's earning season, including Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd, which rose 8.2 percent af t er its earnings beat expectations. Japan's quarterly earnings season has been relatively weak, with 53 percent of the 142 Nikkei companies having undershot market expectations, compared with 40 percent in the previous quarterly earnings season, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. Yamada Denki Co Ltd bounded up 5.9 percent despite posting a 73.8 percent year-on-year decrease in operating profit for the April-June quarter after supportive notes from brokerages, with Deutsche Bank keeping its "buy" rating, saying sales had been distorted by the switch to digital from analogue televisions. Elsewhere, Olympus Corp lost 3.1 percent after pressure increased on the camera maker to sign a capital deal after it posted a lower operating profit in the April-June period than the previous year, leaving shareholders' equity at 2.2 percent of total assets and well below the 20 percent level regarded as financially stable. The broader Topix was down 0.4 percent at 748.68. WITH EARNINGS OVER, CONFIDENCE IN SPOTLIGHT "With the earnings season now over, investors will be looking to the economic indicators out next week as a measure of business confidence," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. The Bank of Japan cut its assessment on exports and output on Thursday as Japanese firms feel the pressure from slowing global growth, but followed the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in deciding to hold fire on policy changes. The oil and gas sub-section of the Topix was the best-performing sector, gaining 0.8 percent to bring it 7.4 percent up on the week due to increased demand for traditional energy sources as nearly all of Japan's nuclear reactors remain offline. The high cost of importing energy hurt utilities, however, with the electric and gas sector falling 2.2 percent.