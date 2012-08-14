FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises as risk sentiment robust in data lull
August 14, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei rises as risk sentiment robust in data lull

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shippers sink after JPMorgan downgrades sector
    * Broad gains for cyclicals on improved risk sentiment
    * Nikkei breaks above 200-day moving average in bullish sign

    By Sophie Knight
    TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
headed up in early trade on Tuesday as domestic investors hunted
for companies with favourable returns after a mixed earnings
season, spurring solid gains for heavily traded Softbank Corp
.
    Advances for cyclical sectors such as iron and steel
, which climbed 0.9 percent, showed robust risk
sentiment even as food companies and other defensives firmed.
    The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,959.21, a whisker
above its 200-day moving average at 8,959.17, a move analysts
say is an important marker of bullish sentiment if it can be
sustained. 
    Investors brushed off lower-than-expected Japan gross
domestic product in the April-June quarter that was released on
Monday to little reaction from Japan's equity market.  
    "There's a sense that even if GDP underperformed in the
first quarter things will improve from now on; domestic
investors tend to take a slightly more long-term perspective,'
said Hiroyuki Mutsuro, head of execution support at Mizuho
Securities. 
    Mobile phone operator Softbank, which has consistently
outperformed the benchmark index, climbed 2.6 percent to its
highest level since May 2011.
    Although trading was still thin after volumes on Monday hit
their lowest since Dec. 30, due to this week's "o-bon" holiday
season in Japan coinciding with a lull in the economic calendar,
it allowed individual investors to drive the gains.  
    "We're likely to see a focus on net-related stocks like DeNA
and Gree because they're favoured by individual investors, who
dominate during the holiday season," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
    Online gaming company Gree Inc climbed 1.5 percent
as the second-most traded stock on the main board ahead of the
company's earnings report later on Tuesday, adding to its 13.7
percent gain over the previous two sessions after rival DeNA
 posted surprisingly strong earnings. 
    DeNa lost 0.8 percent, however, as investors took profits
after the stock soared 24.2 percent in the previous two days. 
    While a softer yen lent support to Toyota and other
automakers, shippers sank 1.8 percent after JPMorgan downgraded
the sector to "neutral" from "overweight".
    "We think earnings momentum will probably deteriorate over
the next 3-6 months, with sector companies lowering guidance and
consensus estimates coming down," analyst Hitoshi Hosoya said in
a note.
    JPMorgan also lowered its rating on Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Co
Ltd to "neutral" from "overweight" and removed it from
its Analyst Focus List as a Most Preferred stock, aiding in a
fall of 2.2 percent. 
    The broader Topix index rose 0.7 percent to 751.80. 
    The index's 100-day moving average broke below the 200-day
moving average to form a "dead cross", a bearish signal.
    However, a trader said it could be a contrarian indicator
because a sell-off soon follows when the Topix's 100-day moving
average breaches the 200-day moving average to form the bullish
signal of a "golden cross".

