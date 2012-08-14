Nikkei rises as risk sentiment robust in data lull

* Shippers sink after JPMorgan downgrades sector * Broad gains for cyclicals on improved risk sentiment * Nikkei breaks above 200-day moving average in bullish sign By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average headed up in early trade on Tuesday as domestic investors hunted for companies with favourable returns after a mixed earnings season, spurring solid gains for heavily traded Softbank Corp . Advances for cyclical sectors such as iron and steel , which climbed 0.9 percent, showed robust risk sentiment even as food companies and other defensives firmed. The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,959.21, a whisker above its 200-day moving average at 8,959.17, a move analysts say is an important marker of bullish sentiment if it can be sustained. Investors brushed off lower-than-expected Japan gross domestic product in the April-June quarter that was released on Monday to little reaction from Japan's equity market. "There's a sense that even if GDP underperformed in the first quarter things will improve from now on; domestic investors tend to take a slightly more long-term perspective,' said Hiroyuki Mutsuro, head of execution support at Mizuho Securities. Mobile phone operator Softbank, which has consistently outperformed the benchmark index, climbed 2.6 percent to its highest level since May 2011. Although trading was still thin after volumes on Monday hit their lowest since Dec. 30, due to this week's "o-bon" holiday season in Japan coinciding with a lull in the economic calendar, it allowed individual investors to drive the gains. "We're likely to see a focus on net-related stocks like DeNA and Gree because they're favoured by individual investors, who dominate during the holiday season," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. Online gaming company Gree Inc climbed 1.5 percent as the second-most traded stock on the main board ahead of the company's earnings report later on Tuesday, adding to its 13.7 percent gain over the previous two sessions after rival DeNA posted surprisingly strong earnings. DeNa lost 0.8 percent, however, as investors took profits after the stock soared 24.2 percent in the previous two days. While a softer yen lent support to Toyota and other automakers, shippers sank 1.8 percent after JPMorgan downgraded the sector to "neutral" from "overweight". "We think earnings momentum will probably deteriorate over the next 3-6 months, with sector companies lowering guidance and consensus estimates coming down," analyst Hitoshi Hosoya said in a note. JPMorgan also lowered its rating on Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Co Ltd to "neutral" from "overweight" and removed it from its Analyst Focus List as a Most Preferred stock, aiding in a fall of 2.2 percent. The broader Topix index rose 0.7 percent to 751.80. The index's 100-day moving average broke below the 200-day moving average to form a "dead cross", a bearish signal. However, a trader said it could be a contrarian indicator because a sell-off soon follows when the Topix's 100-day moving average breaches the 200-day moving average to form the bullish signal of a "golden cross".