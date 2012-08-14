Nikkei set to rise, softer yen to boost exporters

TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open higher on Wednesday, driven by exporters as the yen weakened against the dollar and the euro after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales and German economic growth. "The German GDP was very positive, and the euro rebounded ... In the States, the July retail sales were surprisingly strong. It was above market forecast," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. "The yen depreciates against the dollar and the euro. This is a positive factor for the Japanese stock market," he said. The dollar hit a high of 78.939 yen on Tuesday, its highest since July 18. It was last traded at 78.770 yen. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,900 and 9,050, strategists said, after rising 0.5 percent to 8,929.88 on Tuesday. The broader Topix closed 0.4 percent higher to 749.53. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,940 on Tuesday, up 0.1 percent from the Osaka close of 8,930. Hiroki said if the Nikkei can break above the 200-day moving average at 8,959.01, it could head towards 9,000. Japanese corporate earnings have been weak so far this quarterly reporting season, with 53 percent of the 154 Nikkei companies missing market expectations, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That compared with misses of 40 percent in the previously quarter's earnings season. The benchmark Nikkei is up 5.6 percent so far this year, underperforming a 10 percent rise in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index even though the region is grappling with a sovereign debt crisis. The U.S. S&P 500 has risen 11.6 percent this year. Japan has replaced the euro zone as the largest region in which fund managers are underweight equities in the latest monthly asset manager survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. > Fatigued Wall St ends flat on low volume > Upturn in U.S. retail sales lifts dlr, yen slump broadly > Treasuries drop as U.S. retail sales beat forecasts > Gold down as U.S. retail sales dampen easing hopes > Brent ends at 3-month high on U.S. data, stimulus hopes STOCKS TO WATCH --GREE INC Japanese social gaming operator Gree nearly doubled its fourth-quarter operating profit from a year earlier even after suspending games that contained elements of gambling, thanks to strong advertising sales. --SONY CORP Sony Computer Entertainment Inc, a unit of Sony Corp, will roll out its PlayStation Mobile cross-platform gaming service later this year, offering application software and other content across devices like the handheld PlayStation Vita and Xperia smartphones and tablets. --TONENGENERAL SEKIYU KK The Japanese refiner, in which U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil has a stake, has dropped plans to sell into the market stock held by a 99 percent-owned unit in a bid to raise funds, its president said on Tuesday. --INPEX CORP Japan's top oil and gas explorer Inpex said on Tuesday it had acquired a 7.2 percent stake in the Lucius Deepwater oilfield project in the Gulf of Mexico from Andarko Petroleum Corp.