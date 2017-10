TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average opened higher on Monday morning, building on the previous session's three-month peak as risk appetite remained high on comments from European policymakers and as an easier yen propped up exporters. The Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to 9,199.06, and the broader Topix index stepped up 0.4 percent to 788.47.