TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average fell in early trade on Thursday as exporters came under pressure from a firmer yen against the dollar, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it is likely to launch another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon". The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 9,075.54, while the broader Topix lost 0.6 percent to 758.16.