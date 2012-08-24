FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Nikkei pulls back as hopes dim on Fed stimulus
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Nikkei pulls back as hopes dim on Fed stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.2
percent on Friday, retreating from Thursday's three-month
closing high as investors locked in gains after expectations for
quick stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve were being
reassessed.
    The Nikkei closed down 107.36 points at 9,070.76,
breaking below its five-day moving average at 9,141.74 and its
26-week moving average at 9,146.18. T h e benchmark was down 1
percent this week, ending a two-week winning run.
    The broader Topix index lost 1 percent to 757.23.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.