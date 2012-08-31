FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei hits 4-week closing low; Sharp sags
August 31, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei hits 4-week closing low; Sharp sags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average fell to a
four-week closing low on Friday as resources-related shares
remained under pressure on concern over China's growth, while
Sharp Corp sank on uncertainty over a tie-up with Taiwan's Hon
Hai Precision Industry.
    Expectations of further stimulus steps from the U.S. Federal
Reserve that investors hoped might bolster the slowing global
economy also faded, as the Nikkei shed 1.6 percent to
8,839.91. The index was still up 1.7 percent this month to log
its best August performance since 2006.
    The broader Topix fell 1.6 percent to 731.64, while
Sharp tumbled 12.8 percent, its biggest one-day
percentage fall since Aug. 3.

