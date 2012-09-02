Nikkei set to rise as Bernanke boosts stimulus hopes

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to rebound from a four-week closing low on Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed would act as needed to boost the economy. although concerns about China will keep sentiment cautious. Bernanke stopped short of providing a clear signal of further monetary policy easing, but his comments were enough to bolster bets that the Fed was closer to offer more stimulus. "Today's Nikkei market will be rebounding because the Bernanke speech was positive. The expectations for additional easing remain in the market. That's a positive factor for the Japanese market," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,800 and 8,950, strategists said, after shedding 1.6 percent to 8,839.91 on Friday, its lowest close in four weeks. The broader Topix index fell 1.6 percent to 731.64. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,890 on Friday, up 0.8 percent from the Osaka close of 8,820. Hiroki said one risk factor for the Nikkei was another round of bond purchases by the Fed could weigh on the dollar and strengthen the yen, which will hurt Japanese exporters. "The other risk factor is China. China's PMI came in below 50 ... The market will be cautious on Chinese stocks movement," he said. China's official factory purchasing managers' index -- one of the early indicators of the state of the economy -- fell to a lower-than-expected 49.2 in August, the first time since November 2011 that the number had fallen below 50, which separates expansion from contraction. The Nikkei dropped lost 2.5 percent last week but was up 1.7 percent for the month, its best August performance since 2006. > Bernanke lifts Wall St. keeps stimulus in play > Euro slips, Aussie dollar hit by China data > Treasury yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes > Gold soars to five-month high on Fed stimulus hopes > Oil posts 2nd monthly rise, tops $114 after Bernanke STOCKS TO WATCH --SHARP CORP Sharp President Takashi Okuda said he was proposing to sell shares in the company to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry at a lower price than originally agreed in the hope of concluding a deal as soon as possible, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday. The newspaper also said the embattled TV maker, which was downgraded to "junk" debt rating by Standard & Poor's on Friday, will receive an additional 150 billion yen ($1.92 billion) from Mizuho Corporate Bank and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, helping it stay afloat through the end of the month. --NOMURA HOLDINGS Nomura, Japan's largest investment bank, is cutting an additional $1 billion in costs in the second major restructuring of its loss-making overseas operations in less than a year.