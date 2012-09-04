Nikkei sluggish on downbeat global outlook

* Hitachi Zosen, JFE Holdings up on wind turbine plan * Sharp bounces after giving up Pioneer shares for bank collateral * September's monetary meetings make investors wary By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average weakened in early trade on Tuesday trade as concerns about slowing global growth outweighed expectations that the European Central Bank President will soon act to help deeply-indebted euro zone states. Resource-related sectors that have suffered heavy losses in recent sessions enjoyed a rebound, however, with shippers rising 0.9 percent and the mining sector was the best-performing sector with a gain of 1.1 percent. ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday the purchase of short-term sovereign bonds would not breach EU rules, easing worries about the plan's potential hurdles, but investors in the Japanese market remained wary ahead of weakness in the Asian economy after more soft data from China. The Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent to 8,774.12, staying a whisker above its 75-day moving average at 8,768.16 after breaking major support at its 13-week moving average on Monday. Market analysts said investors lacked incentives to buy, and were waiting to see whether the flurry of central bank policy meetings through next week would result in further stimulus to prop up the flagging global economy. "The market's direction is not hinging on this ECB meeting, or even the U.S. payroll figures, because neither are going to throw up massive surprises," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. "Investors are more concerned about what happens in next week's FOMC," Hirano added, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee on Sept. 12-13. The Nikkei has now erased most of its August gains, and is just 1 percent above its July 31 close of 8.695.06. Analysts say it could easily slip beyond in September, historically the weakest month for the benchmark index. The Nikkei has fallen an average of 1.2 percent in September between 1971 and 2011. "This month is going to be a difficult - there's obviously a gap between market expectations and central bank intentions, but it remains to be seen how much," said Tetsuro Ii, CEO of Commons Asset Management. "Domestically the fundamentals are bad, particularly GDP figures, and the growing signs of trouble in Asian economies only add to the pressure," he added. Japan's economy shrank 1.2 percent in July from the previous month, marking the first contraction in three months, according to the Japan Center for Economic Research. However, a handful of stocks saw strong gains. Hitachi Zosen rose 1.2 percent and JFE Holdings put on 2.1 percent after the Nikkei business daily said the two companies plan to join Toshiba Corp, which advanced 0.4 percent,in a 120 billion yen ($1.53 billion) decade-long investment into offshore wind turbines with a capacity of 300,000kw. The three other firms partipating in the project, Toyo Construction Co Ltd, Toa Corp and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd were up between 0.3 and 2 percent. Marubeni Corp also outperformed the market with a gain of 1 percent after the Nikkei business daily said it had received a 3 billion yen ($38 million) order for a construction materials plant from China's Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co., the world's largest stainless steel producer, according to the Nikkei business daily. Sharp Corp climbed 9.1 percent after the company said it has handed over a 9.2 percent stake in car navigation maker Pioneer Corp, or 15 million shares each to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group as collateral for fresh loans. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd's chairman Terry Gou also made clear on Monday he was pursuing a management role at Sharp Corp as part of an equity tie-up, adding pressure on Sharp to give him greater influence in the firm in exchange for much-needed cash. "Sharp's share price is extremely volatile now that the Hon Hai negotiations have just become a game," said Ii of Commons Asset Management. "It hinges on how much of a stake they end up giving Hon Hai and how much support Japanese banks are going to give them." The broader Topix lost 0.2 percent to 727.01.