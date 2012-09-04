FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei edges lower as defensive stocks lose ground
September 4, 2012 / 3:25 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei edges lower as defensive stocks lose ground

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Some defensives lose ground, some beaten down stocks in
favour
    * Investors wary as they await potential moves by c.banks
    * Sharp climbs after providing collateral for loans

    By Sophie Knight
    TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
inched down to a fresh four-week low on Tuesday morning, with
market players saying investors were shedding defensive stocks
that had been bought up over a three-day losing run for the
benchmark.
    Concerns over slowing economic growth, both in Asia and
abroad continued to compete with hopes that central banks will
act to stem those worries, making it difficult for market
players to build positions.
    "This month is going to be difficult - there's obviously a
gap between market expectations and central bank intentions, but
it remains to be seen how big the discrepancy is," said Tetsuro
Ii, CEO of Commons Asset Management.
    "Domestically the fundamentals are bad, particularly GDP
figures, and the growing signs of trouble in Asian economies
only add to the pressure," he added.
    The Nikkei was down 0.1 percent down at 8,776.24 by
the midday break, a whisker above its 75-day moving average at
8,768.49.
    September is historically the weakest month for the
benchmark index, with the Nikkei falling an average of 1.2
percent between 1971 and 2011.
    Among defensives, telecommunications firm Softbank Corp
 was the second most actively traded stock, losing 2.8
percent, while the food sector sagged 1.4 percent.
    By contrast, some beaten-down stocks gained favour with the
shipping sector rising 0.8 percent and the mining
sector advancing 0.7 percent.
    "With the central bank meetings coming up it's not likely
anyone is going long on riskier stocks, it's probably just an
adjustment period where a bit of bargain hunting has prompted
some investors to cover their shorts," said Masashi Akutsu,
equity strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
    Sharp Corp climbed 7.5 percent after the company
said it has handed over a 9.2 percent stake in car navigation
maker Pioneer Corp, or 15 million shares each to
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial
Group as collateral for fresh loans. 
    Pioneer Corp's share price rose 5.6 percent on the
news.
    Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd's chairman Terry
Gou also made clear on Monday he was pursuing a management role
at Sharp Corp as part of an equity tie-up, adding
pressure on Sharp to give him greater influence in the firm in
exchange for much-needed cash. 
    The broader Topix lost 0.2 percent to 726.95 in
moderate trade, with volume at 46.3 percent of its full-day
90-day average.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
