TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average held steady on Thursday, with investors hugging the sidelines ahead of a policy review by the European Central Bank, which could announce new measures to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. The Nikkei was flat at 8,683.49 after hitting a near five-week closing low on Wednesday, while the broader Topix index added 0.1 percent to 719.06.