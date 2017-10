TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose sharply at Friday's open after the European Central Bank said it would make potentially unlimited purchases of sovereign bonds from heavily indebted euro zone countries to bring down their painfully high borrowing costs. The Nikkei climbed 1.5 percent to 8,810.12, while the broader Topix advanced 1.5 percent to 729.75.