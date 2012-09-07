FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei logs biggest 1-day percentage rise in 5 months
September 7, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei logs biggest 1-day percentage rise in 5 months

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average rose 2.2
percent on Friday, its biggest one-day percentage gain in five
months, after the European Central Bank outlined its bond buying
scheme in an attempt to draw a line under the region's debt
crisis.
    Stronger-than-expected jobs data from the U.S. private
sector, which boded well for the key non-farm payroll figures
due out later on Friday, also encouraged investors to cover
their bearish bets.
    The Nikkei advanced 191.08 points to 8,871.65 for a
weekly gain of 0.4 percent, snapping a two-week losing streak.
    The broader Topix rose 2.3 percent to 735.17.

