TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell in early Thursday trade, pulling back from a four-month closing high hit the previous day when the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy and amid caution ahead of data from China due later in the session. The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 9,180.00 while the broader Topix fell 0.5 percent to 760.03.