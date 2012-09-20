FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Nikkei sheds 1.6 pct on lacklustre China data
#Market News
September 20, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Nikkei sheds 1.6 pct on lacklustre China data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Nikkei average shed 1.6
percent on Thursday, giving up the previous session's hefty gain
after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy, as lacklustre
Chinese manufacturing data reinforced concerns over China,
Japan's biggest trading partner.
    The Nikkei ended 145.23 points lower at 9,086.98,
breaking the support at its five-day moving average at 9,119.50.
The Nikkei China 50, made up of companies with
significant exposure to China, lost 2 percent.
    The broader Topix index eased 1.4 percent to 753.81.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
