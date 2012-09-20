Japan's Nikkei sheds 1.6 pct on lacklustre China data

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Nikkei average shed 1.6 percent on Thursday, giving up the previous session's hefty gain after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy, as lacklustre Chinese manufacturing data reinforced concerns over China, Japan's biggest trading partner. The Nikkei ended 145.23 points lower at 9,086.98, breaking the support at its five-day moving average at 9,119.50. The Nikkei China 50, made up of companies with significant exposure to China, lost 2 percent. The broader Topix index eased 1.4 percent to 753.81.