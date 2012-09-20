Nikkei seen boxed in range, investors cautious after weak data

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average is heading for its first weekly fall in three weeks on Friday, with investors cautious after soft manufacturing data from China, Europe and the United States reinforced market views of sluggish global growth. Japanese automakers may be in focus as they, led by Nissan Motor Co, said they have lost an estimated $250 million in output because of anti-Japan protests in China this week and now face the risk that sales will sputter in China, the world's largest car market. Amid growing tensions sparked by a territorial dispute, about 40 percent of Japanese firms see friction with China affecting their business plans, with some considering pulling out of the country and shifting operations elsewhere, a Reuters poll showed. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,950 and 9,100, strategists said, after shedding 1.6 percent to 9,086.98, its lowest closing level in a week and giving up the gains from Wednesday when the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy. The broader Topix index dropped 1.4 percent to 753.81. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,035 on Thursday, up 0.5 percent from the Osaka close of 8,990. "The market is likely to be rangebound as investors assess the impact of recent global easing from the Fed, the ECB (European Central Bank) and the BOJ on the global economy, and will take cues from economic indicators from now," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. "China and European manufacturing data yesterday were not good, and so fears of slowing global growth will weigh on the upside." U.S. manufacturing closed out its weakest quarter in three years this month and the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits held near two-month highs last week, suggesting the economic recovery is failing to gain traction. The Nikkei is down 0.8 percent so far this week. For the year, it is up 7.5 percent, trailing a 16.1 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500 and a 11.3 percent gain in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300. Japanese equities have a similar valuation to European shares, with a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1, versus STOXX Europe 600's 11 and S&P 500's 12.9, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. > Dow ends higher, Oracle falls after the bell > Dollar rallies on global growth concerns; euro slips > Treasuries steady as auction demand offsets growth fears > Gold ends flat as open interest hits 1-year high > Brent crude jumps back above $110, halts 3-day slide STOCKS TO WATCH --SHARP CORP Sharp is in talks with U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp on a capital alliance, Japan's Mainichi newspaper said, offering a lifeline to the troubled TV maker as discussions with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd stall. Separately, Japan's Kyodo news agency said on Thursday that Sharp is aiming to return to the black in the business year starting next April, targeting a net profit of about 30 billion yen ($383.58 million). --SONY CORP Sony expects its PlayStation 3 game consoles to play a bigger role in securing profit in the games sector amid weak handheld sales in the year to March, the executive in charge of the unit said on Thursday. Separately, Sony/ATV, the music publishing division of Sony Music, has kicked off an auction to sell the rights to more than 30,000 songs from artists ranging from Culture Club to Iggy Pop contained in the Virgin Music and Famous U.K. song catalogs, according to sources with direct knowledge of the process. --NOMURA HOLDINGS Nomura, the Japanese bank aiming to slash $1 billion in costs, is to cut a "handful" of investment banking jobs in Dubai, two sources familiar with the matter said. --TOYOTA MOTOR CORP The Japanese automaker is expected to double its production of hybrid vehicles to 1.2 million this year to tap demand in Asian markets, the Nikkei reported.