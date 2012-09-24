Japan's Nikkei slips to 1-week low, exporters hurt by firmer yen

* Renesas untraded on glut of buy orders, govt mulls rescue * Defensives in demand, global growth still a concern By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average fell to a one-week low on Monday, as a firmer yen added to woes for automakers and other exporters, which have been under pressure due to the territorial dispute between Japan and China. Concerns about global growth weighed on the market even though major central banks have launched stimulus measures to bolster their economies. Some analysts have worried that the new round of stimulus from the Federal Reserve may suggest that the U.S. economy is in worse shape than many had feared. But struggling chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp was untraded with a glut of buy orders after two sources said a Japanese government fund as part of a consortium including Toyota Motor Corp is considering a bailout of the company, countering a bid by private equity firm KKR. Renesas was notionally quoted at 336 yen, up 31 percent from Friday's close of 256 yen. The Nikkei eased 0.3 percent to 9,082.14 after losing 0.5 percent last week, marking its first weekly loss in three weeks. "We were good buyers over the past couple of sessions but all pretty much gone out there," a senior dealer at a foreign bank said. "There is a lack of catalysts out there." Among exporters, Canon Inc shed 2.9 percent, while automakers Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co lost between 0.6 and 1 percent. The yen was trading at 78.12 yen to the dollar on Monday, up from Friday's low of 78.379. Adding to the gloom, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said Japanese carmakers saw a 90 percent drop in showroom traffic and a 60 percent fall sales in the southern Chinese Guangdong province, the largest market for Japanese brands. "Dealers believe the current negative sentiment on Japanese-branded cars could be longer than the previous island dispute, as Japanese-branded cars' promotional campaigns and TV commercials have been temporarily suspended," the brokerage said in a note. "Some customers are being instructed not to buy Japanese cars to avoid some difficulties - for e.g., some gasoline stands are refusing to supply fuel to Japanese-branded vehicles." Construction machinery makers Komatsu Ltd and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd fell 1.6 and 0.6 percent, respectively after U.S. rival Caterpillar Inc's reported a 13 percent sales increase for the June-through-August period, slightly down from the 14 percent increase for the May-through-July period. However, investors switched into defensive stocks, which have a relatively lower correlation to the health of the global economy, supporting the broader market. The telecommunications sector rose 0.8 percent and drugmakers gained 0.4 percent. The broader Topix index dipped 0.1 percent to 755.46. The Nikkei is up 7.4 percent so far this year, underperforming a 16.1 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500 and a 12.8 percent gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index. Japanese equities now have a similar valuation to European shares, with a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1, versus STOXX Europe 600's 11 and S&P 500's 12.9, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.