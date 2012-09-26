FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Nikkei falls 1.5 pct to below 9,000
September 26, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Nikkei falls 1.5 pct to below 9,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.5
percent to below the key 9,000-mark in early trade on Wednesday
as a raft of companies went ex-dividend, while concerns over
whether debt-laden Spain will seek a bailout also dampened
sentiment.
    A trader said roughly 55 percent of Topix companies
have passed the deadline for buyers of the stocks to get rights
to first-half dividends.
    The Nikkei dropped 131.53 points to 8,960.01,
breaking below its 200-day moving average at 9,020.65, while the
broader Topix index lost 1.6 percent to 745.49.

