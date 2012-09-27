Nikkei falls as euro zone fears rise, China worries persist

* Gree, DeNA suffer from spectre of NTT DoCoMo competition * Automakers off; to cut production in China * Sharp sold off, may lose solar business in Europe, U.S. By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average extended losses in early Thursday trade after anti-austerity protests in Spain threatened a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis, and concern Japanese firms' earnings will be hurt by that anti-Japan sentiment in China. Social gaming companies Gree Inc and DeNA Co Ltd came under heavy selling pressure after the Nikkei newspaper said mobile operator NTT DoCoMo Inc plans to launch a competing social gaming network on mobile devices in November. DeNA, the most-traded stock on the main board by turnover, sagged 7 percent, while Gree sank 8.3 percent and was the second most-traded stock. NTT DoCoMo put on 1 percent. The Nikkei was off 0.3 percent at 8,882.07, but held above its 75-day moving average of 8,858.51 after sliding through the psychologically important 9,000 level on Wednesday when it lost 2 percent as a bulk of companies went ex-dividend. Automakers Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Toyota Motor Co lost 1.2 percent and 0.8 percent respectively after reports on Wednesday that they are cutting output in China due to dwindling demand as anti-Japan sentiment sparked by a territorial dispute rages on. "Japanese companies likely just want a resolution to the spat, but that doesn't seem likely in the near-term," said Ryota Sakagami, chief equity strategist at SMBC Nikko. "At least we have to think that the Chinese economy won't get any worse from here... The euro zone is a worry but likewise we're not concerned about another financial crisis erupting." Violent protests in Madrid against expected austerity measures and talk of Catalonia's secession increased the pressure on Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as he moves closer to requesting rescue funds. "The ECB's plan to buy bonds was an excellent one but it will be completely meaningless if they don't carry it out," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. "Even worse would be if they started to buy Spanish debt and then stopped because Spain had failed to fulfil the conditions, which would cause havoc." The ECB's announcement of its bond purchasing plan earlier in September was a boon for European stocks, with the STOXX Europe 600 index ahead of the Nikkei with a 1.7 gain on the month against the Nikkei's 0.4 percent. That is partly due to a persistently strong yen, which erodes exporters' revenues garnered abroad once repatriated and makes them less competitive. The yen hovered at 77.63 to the dollar on Thursday morning. However, the Nikkei is expected to gain 12 percent this year, according to a Reuters poll of 22 analysts and fund managers conducted over the past week, reaching 9,500 by the end of December. Elsewhere, Sharp Corp lost 2 percent after sources said it may pull its solar panel business out of Europe and the United States as the cash-strapped company looks for ways to withdraw from money-losing businesses and cut costs, two sources told Reuters. Daiei Inc drooped 5.7 percent after the supermarket chain operator said it now expects a net loss of 25.14 billion yen ($323 million) for the year ending Feb. 2013, down from a previous forecast of a 5.03 billion yen profit, after sales dwindled and it could not keep up with competitors' discounts. The broader Topix lost 0.3 percent to 740.42 in early Thursday trade.