Japan's Nikkei ends higher, tracking Chinese stocks

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's steep fall, as a surge in Chinese equities lifted sentiment in the region. Chinese stocks rose on speculation that authorities will take steps to prop up its stock markets, which have been dragged down by concerns over a sharp slowdown in China. The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent higher at 8,949.87 after sagging 2 percent on Wednesday as a mass of companies went ex-dividend. The broader Topix index added 0.4 percent to 745.59.