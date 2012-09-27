FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Nikkei ends higher, tracking Chinese stocks
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Nikkei ends higher, tracking Chinese stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's steep fall,
as a surge in Chinese equities lifted sentiment in the region.
    Chinese stocks rose on speculation that authorities will
take steps to prop up its stock markets, which have been dragged
down by concerns over a sharp slowdown in China.
    The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent higher at 8,949.87
after sagging 2 percent on Wednesday as a mass of companies went
ex-dividend.
    The broader Topix index added 0.4 percent to 745.59.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.